Sedgwick County Commission adopts resolution to censure Michael O’Donnell, calls for resignation

Michael O'Donnell
Michael O'Donnell(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners have approved a resolution to censure Commissioner Michael O’Donnell Wednesday morning. The resolution went on to ask for O’Donnell’s resignation and request he decline to serve if re-elected.

O’Donnell addressed the board before the vote stating he is deeply sorry for those he has hurt and he apologized to his fellow commissioners for doing what he called a “dishonorable thing.”

The vote passed 4-0. O’Donnell abstained from the vote.

