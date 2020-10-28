Advertisement

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.
The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would not grant a quick, pre-election review to a new Republican appeal to exclude absentee ballots received after Election Day in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, although it remained unclear whether those ballots will ultimately be counted.

The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the election whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by Pennsylvania’s high court was proper.

The issue would take on enormous importance if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in next week’s election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.

The Supreme Court ruled hours after Pennsylvania’s Department of State agreed to segregate ballots received in the mail after polls close on Tuesday and before 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

President Donald Trump’s campaign suggested that those ballots will never be counted.

“We secured a huge victory when the Pennsylvania Secretary of State saw the writing on the wall and voluntarily complied with our injunction request, segregating ballots received after the Nov. 3 deadline to ensure they will not be counted until the Supreme Court rules on our petition,” Justin Clark, a deputy campaign manager, said in an interview.

The court, Clark said, deferred “the most important issue in the case, which is whether state courts can change the time, place and manner of elections, contrary to the rules adopted by the Legislature.”

Pennsylvania’s Department of State could not immediately say Wednesday night whether it would revise its guidance to the counties about whether to count those ballots.

The Alliance for Retired Americans, which had sued in Pennsylvania state courts for an extended deadline, said the ruling means that ballots arriving during the three-day period after Election Day will be counted.

“This is an enormous victory for all Pennsylvania voters, especially seniors who should not have to put their health at risk during the pandemic in order to cast a ballot that will be counted,” Richard Fiesta, the alliance’s executive director, said in a statement.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an email.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for three justices, indicated he would support the high court’s eventual review of the issue. But, he wrote, “I reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election.”

Last week, the justices divided 4-4, a tie vote that allowed the three-day extension ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remain in effect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Injured Lyons PD officer returns home, man who shot him charged with attempted murder

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ruby Munguia and KWCH Staff
Nearly two weeks after being shot multiple times on a call in his community, Lyons Police Officer, Cory Ryan returned home Wednesday from Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia pledges better response after Black man’s death

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By CLAUDIA LAUER
The death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was fatally shot by police Monday after authorities say he ignored orders to drop a knife, came amid already heightened tensions in the battleground state just days before the election.

Sedgwick County hospitals reach 'critical' level for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sedgwick County hospitals reach 'critical' level for COVID-19 patients

News

Sedgwick County Commission formally asks Michael O'Donnell to resign

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sedgwick County Commission formally asks Michael O'Donnell to resign

Latest News

News

Man injured in Wichita officer-involved shooting

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Man injured in Wichita officer-involved shooting

News

Building You: Butler County program employs people after injuries, illness

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Building You: Butler County program employs people after injuries, illness

National

NTSB investigating Tenn. crash that killed school bus driver, girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

Building You

Building You: Program helps ill, injured residents in Butler County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Wu
The RETAINWORKS pilot program helps people who live or work in Butler County and have experienced an injury or illness that may hinder their employment.

News

California restrictions on holiday gatherings

Updated: 1 hours ago
California restrictions on holiday gatherings