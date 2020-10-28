Advertisement

Temperatures trending up with rain Wednesday morning

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says right now is the calm before the next storm.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says right now is the calm before the next storm. However, temperatures warmed-up (into the 30s) while you were sleeping, and that trend will continue today. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon will be replaced by high temperatures in the 50s on Thursday.

Rain will become more likely during the day and it will be wet tonight. In fact, the rain will become heavy at times and last through Thursday morning. Rainfall around (or above) two inches plus melting snow will lead to some minor flooding in low areas.

The rain will begin as a wintry mix this morning in areas west of Wichita. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midday for slippery roads and slower than normal travel. Roads will improve this afternoon, though they will stay wet.

Warmer weather slowly returns to the Sunflower State by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the lower 60s on Friday followed by upper 60s on Halloween.

Looking ahead… fall is far from being over. A much warmer weather pattern will return to the area next week with highs generally in the 70s, or several degrees above normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with rain. Wind: N 5-15. High: 40.

Tonight: Rain; heavy at times. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Rain in the morning, then clearing skies. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 34.

Fri: High: 61. Low: 43. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 42. Sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sun: High: 60. Low: 38. Sunny.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 43. Sunny; warmer.

Tue: High: 75. Low: 50. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

