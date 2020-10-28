Wichita State picked seventh in American preseason poll
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State Shockers were picked seventh in the American Athletic Conference’s Preseason Poll.
Wichita State will return three starters from last year’s team.
No Shocker was selected as a representative for the 10-man preseason all-conference squad.
2020-21 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON PICKS:
Preseason Poll:
1. Houston (9) -- 99
2. Memphis (2) -- 90
3. SMU -- 80
4. Cincinnati -- 77
5. USF -- 61
6. Tulsa -- 50
7. Wichita State -- 44
8. UCF -- 37
9. East Carolina -- 34
10. Temple -- 18
11. Tulane – 15
