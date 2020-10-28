Wichita State picked seventh in American preseason poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State Shockers were picked seventh in the American Athletic Conference’s Preseason Poll.

Wichita State will return three starters from last year’s team.

No Shocker was selected as a representative for the 10-man preseason all-conference squad.

2020-21 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON PICKS:

Preseason Poll:

1. Houston (9) -- 99

2. Memphis (2) -- 90

3. SMU -- 80

4. Cincinnati -- 77

5. USF -- 61

6. Tulsa -- 50

7. Wichita State -- 44

8. UCF -- 37

9. East Carolina -- 34

10. Temple -- 18

11. Tulane – 15

