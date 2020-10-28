Advertisement

Wichita State picked seventh in American preseason poll

Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross(©Kelly Ross | Kelly Ross (KWCH))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State Shockers were picked seventh in the American Athletic Conference’s Preseason Poll.

Wichita State will return three starters from last year’s team.

No Shocker was selected as a representative for the 10-man preseason all-conference squad.

2020-21 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON PICKS:

Preseason Poll:

1. Houston (9) -- 99

2. Memphis (2) -- 90

3. SMU -- 80

4. Cincinnati -- 77

5. USF -- 61

6. Tulsa -- 50

7. Wichita State -- 44

8. UCF -- 37

9. East Carolina -- 34

10. Temple -- 18

11. Tulane – 15

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dodges beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1 Tuesday night in Game 6 of the Fall Classic to win the series, four games to two.

Sports

17 Home Games Highlight K-State’s 2020-21 Schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By K-State Athletics
Seventeen home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including the inaugural Little Apple Classic that will tip off the season on November 25 and 27, highlight the 2020-21 Kansas State men’s basketball schedule released by athletic department officials this afternoon. (October 26).

Sports

KU Men’s basketball announces revised schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By KU Athletics
Kansas men’s basketball today announced its updated 2020-21 schedule, including the Big 12 Conference round-robin details.

Sports

Chiefs win 43-16 over Denver, KC’s 10th straight victory against Broncos

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
At a snowy Mile High Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs find creative ways to put together a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Latest News

Sports

Sunrise Madness attracts NBA players and local talent

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Chelsea Croft
Sunrise Christian Academy holds basketball event to honor alum Buddy Hield and current players.

College

Cats Cruise in 12th-Straight Sunflower Showdown Win

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
K-State tops KU 55-10

College

Brooks shines as No. 20 Kansas State trounces Kansas, 55-14

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
Kansas State wins the latest chapter of Sunflower Showdown

Sports

Shocker assistant, former player for Marshall says allegations at Winthrop are not true

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Wednesday, Eyewitness News heard from another former player at Winthrop who says the allegations there against Gregg Marshall are not true.

Extras

Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews expecting baby girl

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
Chiefs fans are now finding out Mahomes and Matthews will be the proud parents of a baby girl.

Sports

Report: Abuse allegations against Gregg Marshall go back farther than Wichita State

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
Tuesday, the latest report in The Athletic cites former Winthrop players with a list of prior incidents.