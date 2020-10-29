4 things parents should hear if your child refuses to wear a coat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kids and coats. They don’t always go together. Toddlers can complain and teens just refuse to wear one. Holly Yager is the school psychologist program specialist for USD 259. She says the most common excuse for teens is that coats aren’t “cool”. For toddlers, it can come down to a sensory issue.

Ask your child why they don’t like wearing coats. For some kids, coats feel too restrictive and they can’t move. Some kids get too hot. Coats can bunch up clothing beneath the coat, making it uncomfortable. Take your child shopping for a new coat. Yager recommends that parents allow their kids to pick out something that they would like to wear. For teens, the coat may not be as heavy as you would like, but it is better than nothing. Some kids could agree to wear a hat, gloves and scarf with a hoodie. Compromise. Yager says parents and kids can make an agreement that at or below a certain temperature, they must wear a coat. “I think it’s definitely not a hill to die on, but at the same time having the conversation with your student with your kiddo is important,” Yager says. Listen to your child. She wants parents to remember that kids may have a valid reason why a coat is a nuisance. This year, for example, many middle and high schools are not using lockers. Your teen may not want a coat because they don’t have a place to keep it throughout the day.

USD 259 has support available for kids who are in need of a coat. The district says parents can reach out to the social worker at their child’s school.

