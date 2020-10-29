Advertisement

4You: Topeka 5th graders get special songwriting lesson from country music artist Jake Gill

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Kansas native and country music singer Jake Gill made a virtual visit to students at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School in Topeka. He helped students craft songs about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, changing weather and school pride. The experience was possible thanks to teacher Jennifer Murphy McDaniel who was nominated for Gill’s County Music Teacher-Classroom Initiative.

In addition to Gill’s virtual appearance, McDaniel also received school supplies for her classroom

By Ruby Munguia and KWCH Staff
Nearly two weeks after being shot multiple times on a call in his community, Lyons Police Officer, Cory Ryan returned home Wednesday from Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

By Lily Wu
The RETAINWORKS pilot program helps people who live or work in Butler County and have experienced an injury or illness that may hinder their employment.

By Caroline Elliott
While the unemployment rate is dropping in Kansas, some will point out that part of the reason for this is an ongoing IT issue with the state’s department of labor.