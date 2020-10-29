4You: Topeka 5th graders get special songwriting lesson from country music artist Jake Gill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Kansas native and country music singer Jake Gill made a virtual visit to students at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School in Topeka. He helped students craft songs about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, changing weather and school pride. The experience was possible thanks to teacher Jennifer Murphy McDaniel who was nominated for Gill’s County Music Teacher-Classroom Initiative.

In addition to Gill’s virtual appearance, McDaniel also received school supplies for her classroom

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.