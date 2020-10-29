Advertisement

Arkansas City begins cleaning up after ice storm

Downed limbs in Cowley County
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Arkansas City has begun cleaning up after an ice storm Tuesday.

The city’s public services department started cleaning major roadways Wednesday. After those roadways are clear, the department will shift to residential streets and then alleyways.

Residents who are able to do so are asked to help in the cleanup and to put limbs out on curbs to be picked up.

The city said limb pickup should begin by next week and will continue for at least two weeks.

Residents who have the ability to haul large limbs are asked to do so to cut down on the city’s workload. Tree debris can be taken to the F Street Compost Site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

