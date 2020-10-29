Advertisement

Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Nov. 1

(KOTA)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cold Weather Rule – designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months – begins Nov. 1.

The rule runs until March 31.

The rule prohibits utility companies from disconnecting a customer’s service when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 35 degrees with the following 48 hour period.

It also requires companies to offer a 12-months payment plan for customers to maintain or re-establish service. Customers with past due balances can also qualify for payment arrangements, but it is their responsibility to contact their utility company.

Payment plan terms to maintain or restore service require that customers agree to pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the current bill, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee, plus any applicable deposit to the utility. The remaining balance must be paid in equal payments over the next 11 months, in addition to the current monthly bill.

This rule only applies to customers of electric and natural gas utility companies under the KCC’s jurisdiction. You can find more about the rule here or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at (800) 662-0027.

