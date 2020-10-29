COVID-19 cluster confirmed at AGCO facility in Hesston

HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County has confirmed a COVID-19 cluster in an AGCO plant in Hesston.

There have been 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of Plat 1 at the AGCO facility. Those individuals are isolating and antigen tests will be administered to all remaining Plant 1 employees.

The plant was shut down on Tuesday after its first confirmed case.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.