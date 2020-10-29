Man arrested for attempted murder after argument with girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a man after beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat Wednesday morning, according to the department.

An investigation found that 40-year-old Kenton Grubbs and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument before 1 a.m. Wednesday. During the argument, police said Grubbs strangled his girlfriend, a 64-year-old woman, multiple times, as well as beating her with a baseball bat, battered, and threatened her.

Police also said when they responded to the call that Grubbs had battered an officer. The woman was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Grubbs was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

WPD said if you or someone you know is in a dangerous domestic relationship that the following resources are available:

· Sedgwick County, 911;

· Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

· Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233;

· Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;

· StepStone, 265-1611; or

· The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

