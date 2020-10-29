Advertisement

Monetary help to pay rent, utilities available to Wichita residents

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officials with the city of Wichita’s housing program said there is help out there for people struggling to pay rent or utilities.

The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program can provide up to $5,000 toward helping people pay their housing bills.

To apply for the program, the landlord has to apply first, then the tenant provides information and they can get a check to cover those expenses.

“We have noticed that not all of the landlords are receiving all of their rent due to the different COVID and loss of wages,” Na’Shell Williams with Housing and Community Services said. “This is an opportunity for a great partnership and be a great liaison to different landlords inside the community.”

To learn more about the program, call the city’s housing department at (316) 462-3700 or email. The department can also help with the application process.

