Rainy start to the day, but skies clear by late morning, afternoon

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and better weather is on the way in.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and better weather is on the way in.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and better weather is on the way in. Most areas will be dry by late morning with clearing skies expected this afternoon. While highs in the lower 50s are warmer than the past few days, we are still 10-15 degrees below normal.

It is a windy start to the day with a north breeze between 15-25 mph and higher gusts. The wind will relax later today into tomorrow, but it returns this weekend. However, the breeze will be from the south and that means warmer weather on Halloween.

High is the lower 60s on Friday will be replaced by afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures will fall back into the 50s, but there is no risk of rain.

Looking ahead… fall is far from over. A much warmer weather pattern will return to the area next week with highs generally in the 70s, or several degrees above normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain early, then clearing skies. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clear; not as cold. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 43.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 40. Sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 34. Sunny.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 45. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 75. Low: 49. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Wed: High: 73. Low: 48. Partly cloudy.

