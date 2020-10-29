Advertisement

Secretary of State to issue election turnout prediction

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of the Secretary of State will issue a General Election turnout prediction on Thursday.

Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State says he will issue a turnout prediction for the General Election on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. He said an update on the election will also be provided.

Schwab said the update will be virtual. You can watch the news conference below:

If you cannot view our video player, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County sees surge in Hepatitis A cases since May

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWCH Staff
In all of 2019, the county only identified four cases of Hepatitis A.

News

Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day, other resources available

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Riders do not need to provide documentation that they are going to or have voted to ride for free.

News

Monetary help to pay rent, utilities available to Wichita residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program can provide up to $5,000 toward helping people pay their housing bills.

News

Arkansas City begins cleaning up after ice storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Arkansas City has begun cleaning up after an ice storm Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Nov. 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The rule runs until March 31.

News

Police: Don’t fall victim to vehicle theft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Wichita Police Department says one morning habit makes you more likely to become a victim of crime. That’s leaving your car on and unlocked in your driveway.

News

4 things parents should hear if your child refuses to wear a coat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Kids and coats. They don't always go together. Toddlers can complain and teens refuse to wear one.

News

Hospitals in Sedgwick County reach critical level for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Lyons police officer injured in shooting returns home after nearly 2 weeks in hospital

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Incomplete design on specialty cake order leads to controversy on social media

Updated: 13 hours ago