Secretary of State to issue election turnout prediction
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of the Secretary of State will issue a General Election turnout prediction on Thursday.
Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State says he will issue a turnout prediction for the General Election on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. He said an update on the election will also be provided.
Schwab said the update will be virtual. You can watch the news conference below:
If you cannot view our video player, click here.
