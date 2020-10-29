Secretary of State to issue election turnout prediction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of the Secretary of State will issue a General Election turnout prediction on Thursday.

Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State says he will issue a turnout prediction for the General Election on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. He said an update on the election will also be provided.

Schwab said the update will be virtual. You can watch the news conference below:

If you cannot view our video player, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.