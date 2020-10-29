Sedgwick County sees surge in Hepatitis A cases since May

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified more than 100 cases of Hepatitis A since May 2020 according to a joint release with the county and Ascension Via Christi.

The release said that more than half of those who were infected recently reported that they had a history of IV drug use.

In all of 2019, the county only identified four cases of Hepatitis A.

Common symptoms of the disease include yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, and fever and usually last up to two months. Those with symptoms should contact their medical provider or local clinic.

The virus can be spread through close contact with an infected person or contaminated food or drink. The virus is also found in stool and blood of those infected.

The county said the best way to prevent the virus is to be vaccinated with the full, two-dose series for Hepatitis A. Other preventative measures such as washing hands after using the restroom, changing a diaper, and preparing and eating food also helps.

