State Finance Council approves up to $65 million for increased COVID-19 testing, small business grants

(Kaylie Crowe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The State Finance Council on Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) approved investigating up to $45 million more in COVID-19 testing across Kansas and to provide $20 million more for small businesses.

The $65 million approved comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which is part of the federal CARES Act, the state explained. The finance council additionally approved providing the Officer of Recovery the authority to redistribute any unused funds among previously-approved programs. The CRF requires funds to be used by the Dec. 30, 2020 deadline.

The state explained that the Office of Recovery oversees all the CRF programs and will shift money from one program to another, “based on need, demand, and the ability to implement by the deadline.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the State Finance Council’s actions should help in the state recovery from health and economic standpoints.

“Today’s actions will bolster our Unified Testing Strategy and allow us to provide up to one million COVID-19 tests by the end of the year,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank the State Finance Council for supporting the health priorities of our state and increasing funds for small businesses, which are essential for our economic recovery.”

