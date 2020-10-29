Advertisement

Strangers drive homeless man from L.A. to Wisconsin

By KARE staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - A couple of good Samaritans were so moved by a photographer’s striking picture of a homeless man in Los Angeles that they took action to help the man get on his feet.

This photograph, taken by John Hwang, shows anguish on the man’s face. A short description said Sang D Yang wants to be better, lost contact with his family, is Hmong and from Milwaukee.

“I read it, and I was like, well you know he’s my people and let’s see what I can do to help,” Daniel Lee said. “Let me at least track him down and see if I can get him connected to resources.”

Lee was among a number of strangers who went looking for Sang. Eventually they found him.

“He’s very timid, very shy and I can just tell from the look in his eyes he’s been through a lot,” Lee said.

None of them expected they’d be driving sang more than 2,000 miles from L.A. to Colorado, through Iowa and finally to Wisconsin. They connected him with services with the help from strangers from all over the country, including Minnesota.

“It’s the only way that we can reasonably say that we got him there to the place he needed to be,” Lee said.

Sang’s story has holes and is messy. These guys say it doesn’t matter.

“It’s not just somebody who is homeless, it’s somebody who is lost,” Lee said. “There’s a saying where (in Hmong) when you come into my town, call me. Call me, let me know that you’re here, and I’ll take care of you. And I guess that’s the closest way of defining how I felt.”

The strangers bonded during a time when so many people are separated, because they saw the humanity through this picture.

“We may not know everyone’s story,” Lee said. “But we have to do what we can to help each other out. We have to look out for each other.”

Hwang initially shared Sang’s story on his Facebook page and on his website. His art focuses on the stories of the people living on skid row in L.A.

Copyright 2020 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

French prosecutor: Nice killer of 3 got to France from Italy

Updated: seconds ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

National

Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.

National

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Interior announcement just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election could lead to a resumption of wolf hunts in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

National

Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR
It alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about his involvement in an extramarital affair between his wife and a business partner of the couple’s and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation.

National

Gray wolves in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Gray wolves walk through the snow in Yellowstone National Park.

Latest News

News

Valley Center High School moving all students to remote learning, football game canceled due to COVID-19 spike

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Valley Center High School is moving all of its students to remote learning due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Crime

Wichita police looking for man wanted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is requesting assistance from the community in locating 23-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas, who is wanted in connection to the shooting at the Stryker Sports Complex.

National Politics

Trump, Biden fight for Florida, appeal for Tuesday turnout

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

National

Exxon, Chevron to cut US jobs as oil industry struggles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.

National

US COVID infections reach breaking records

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New Covid cases break U.S. records, as areas hard-hit by the pandemic's first wave try to thwart the second.