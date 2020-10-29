Advertisement

Valley Center High School moving all students to remote learning, football game canceled due to COVID-19 spike

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center High School is moving all of its students to remote learning due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases. The school district said it’s "experiencing a spoke in the number of staff, students, and their families being directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus. As a result, the district said the high school will be closed Friday (Oct. 30) when all high school students will follow the remote-learning-day schedule.

The move to remote learning comes with the cancelation of Valley Center’s scheduled varsity high school football game against Bishop Carroll. The district said at least seven VHCS football players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 and other team members are being tested because they have symptoms associated with the virus.

“Given these circumstances and in collaboration with VCHS administration, the high school coaching staff, officials from BCCHS, the Kansas State High School Activities Association, and the Sedgwick County Health Department, we have made the difficult decision to not play Friday night’s game,” a message from Valley Center Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Gibson said.

