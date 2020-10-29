Advertisement

Warming up into the weekend

Fall weather returns with sunshine and a milder breeze
Trending back to fall weather
Trending back to fall weather(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that it will begin feeling like fall again heading into the weekend as milder air makes a comeback to Kansas.

Look for a chilly start Friday with lows in the 30s and highs rebounding into the 60s. It will be a sunny day across the Plains.

We can expect our Halloween to be even milder with highs reaching the mid and upper 60s. However, a cold front drops through Saturday afternoon, changing the winds to the north and dropping temperatures for the end of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be stuck in the 50s.

Our first week in November does look warmer and several days should have above normal temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. N/S 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. S/SW 10-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Clear; not as cold. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Sat: High: 68 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 39 Sunny.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 34 Sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 45 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rainy start to the day, but skies clear by late morning, afternoon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and better weather is on the way in.

Forecast

Rain departs from Kansas Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Warmer and drier weather returns to finish off the week.

Forecast

Temperatures trending up with rain Wednesday morning

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says right now is the calm before the next storm.

Forecast

Rain chances increase for some Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Good chances for rain across the southern half of Kansas Wednesday

Latest News

Forecast

Record cold to start the day, but warmer weather is on the way

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Another messy morning for Kansas

Forecast

More winter weather for some

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Sleet could impact south central and southeast Kansas.

Weather

First Snow in Kansas 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Viewer photos of the first winter storm for Kansas, October 26, 2020

Forecast

Storm Team 12 Weather Alert: Snow, sleet and tricky travel for Kansas

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The first winter storm of the season bears down on Kansas.

Forecast

Weather Alert: Ice, snow possible through Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Winter weather will take over the state over the next few days, bringing snow, ice, and cold wind chills.

Forecast

Weather Alert: Freezing rain, snow Sunday and Monday

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Our first winter storm of the season will move into the state Sunday and Monday.