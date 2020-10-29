Warming up into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that it will begin feeling like fall again heading into the weekend as milder air makes a comeback to Kansas.

Look for a chilly start Friday with lows in the 30s and highs rebounding into the 60s. It will be a sunny day across the Plains.

We can expect our Halloween to be even milder with highs reaching the mid and upper 60s. However, a cold front drops through Saturday afternoon, changing the winds to the north and dropping temperatures for the end of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be stuck in the 50s.

Our first week in November does look warmer and several days should have above normal temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. N/S 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. S/SW 10-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Clear; not as cold. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Sat: High: 68 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 39 Sunny.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 34 Sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 45 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

