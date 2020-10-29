Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day, other resources available

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Transit will provide free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Election Day.

The city is encouraging bus riders to go to their polling locations that day using transit services.

Riders do not need to provide documentation that they are going to or have voted to ride for free.

Transit buses will operate on their regular weekday schedule and remain open for the full voting hours of each polling location.

Last year on Election Day, the city said they saw a 15% increase in daily ridership.

Souls to the Polls is also offering free rides to polling locations. Anyone needing a ride to the polls from Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 3 can get a ride between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The group said to call 24-hours in advance. Those needing a ride can call (31) 686-8313, (316) 681-3970, (316) 259-3088 or (316) 734-0160. Riders must wear a mask and not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Polling locations can be found on the Sedgwick County Election Office website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.