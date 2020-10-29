Wichita police looking for man wanted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department asks for assistance in its search for the 23-year-old Garland, Texas man they say shot and killed 31-year-old Marquell Nolen last Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at the Stryker Sports Complex in the 2900 block of North Greenwich Road, in northeast Wichita. Police say Maurice Hall shot Nolen after a verbal argument.

At about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Wichita police officers responded to an unknown call for police at Stryker. When they arrived, the officers heard multiple gunshots. While officers were on the scene, police said Nolen arrived at a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The investigation revealed that Nolen and Hall had an argument on the west side of the stadium bleachers and during that argument, Hall pulled out a handgun and shot Nolen. A private vehicle took Nolen to the hospital. No one else was injured. Police said Hall fled on foot.

“This was not a random incident, and Hall and Nelson were known to each other,” police said. “Additionally, the incident was not related to games being played or officiated.”

Police said the examination of evidence, tips to Crime Stoppers, and to the WPD from the community, led investigators to learn about Hall’s involvement in the shooting. Police warned that Hall should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him or knows where he could be should call 911. Anyone with additional information on the case can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

