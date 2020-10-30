1 dead after reports of a shooting near Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead following reports of a shooting at the Villa del Mar apartments near the Keeper of the Plains.

Reports came in of a shooting around 2 a.m. Multiple units are on scene due to a crowd that was gathered at the complex to make it safe for EMS to respond.

Police said paramedics treated the victim for a while but they later died. Police are still investigating how that person died.

Police are looking for a person of interest but have no other suspects at this time and said there is no threat to the public.

