As local COVID-19 numbers spike, Wichita school board plans special meeting

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education’s Oct. 19 vote to bring more students back to the classroom on two days out of the week, the positive percentage rate of COVID-19 has spiked across Kansas. Local hospitals are nearing capacity and the spike led the school board for Kansas' biggest district to plan a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 30). In that meeting, the board is expected to discuss the possibility of online-only classes for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade if cases continue to rise.

Teachers union, United Teachers of Wichita (UTW) requested Friday’s meeting.

‘We’re kind of where we were in the beginning of the year, maybe even a little worse than we were in August," said UTW President Kimberly Howard. “We believe we need to stay remote for secondary students for the second nine weeks. If (the percent of positive COVID-19 tests) moves up into the red category -- that would be 15 percent or higher -- that is full remote for the entire district.”

For now, the Wichita school district is moving forward with plans for middle-school and high-school students to adopt a hybrid learning plan where they’ll meet in-person twice per week and be remote for three days out of the week. That plan is set to start Nov. 9, the start of the school year’s second nine weeks. As of Wednesday, (Oct. 28), the rolling 14-day average of the positive percentage of COVID-19 tests in Sedgwick County was at 13.4 percent, below the amended 15 percent mark that would move the district into the “red zone" and an automatic move to full-remote learning for Wichita public-school students.

