Feeling like fall Friday with near normal temperatures

Perfect weather for Halloween.
Perfect weather for Halloween.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says for the first time this week, Doppler radar is void of rain, sleet, and snow. In fact, put the umbrella back in the closet because you are not going to need it for quite some time.

Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will climb into the lower and middle 60s this afternoon putting us near normal for the first time in a week.

Halloween looks even warmer as climb into the upper 60s, if not 70 degrees on Saturday. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures will fall back into the 50s, but there is no risk of rain.

After a slight cool-down on Sunday, a much warmer weather pattern will return to the area next week with highs generally in the 70s, or 10-15 degrees above normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 10-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly clear; becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Clear; chilly breeze. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 39.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 34. Sunny.

Mon: High: 67. Low: 45. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 74. Low: 49. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Wed: High: 72. Low: 48. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 73. Low: 49. Mostly sunny.

