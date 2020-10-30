Advertisement

FLOTUS gives shoutout to student group from Newton

First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) gave a shout out on social media to the local STAND Chapter at Newton High School.
First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) gave a shout out on social media to the local STAND Chapter at Newton High School.(@FLOTUS on Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday gave a shoutout on Twitter to a group of high school students in Harvey County. The group getting the recognition is the STAND Coalition at Newton High School. STAND is a youth leadership program in Harvey County that focuses on preventing substance abuse and encourages positive choices.

“STAND offers high school students from all backgrounds the opportunity to be active participants in their communities and schools to create positive change,” the organization explains on its website. “Youth gain valuable leadership skills, are empowered to design service projects that meet a community need, network with community leaders, and carry out peer to peer prevention/education messages as well as positive social norms campaigns. Each leader involved with STAND becomes a positive social influence by promoting healthy decision making, connection, and trust among their peer groups, creating a positive culture.”

Six STAND teams in the area include five in Harvey County: Hesston, Halstead, Burrton, Sedgwick and Newton, plus Peabody, in Marion County.

Benjamin Meier leads STAND and is a youth leadership program manager at Mirror, Inc, a nonprofit substance abuse prevention and treatment program. He told Harvey County Now that despite COVID-19, some of the STAND local chapters have doubled in size.

“A lot of what we’re doing is bringing some fun back to the weirdness of this year and giving positive messages and focusing on mental health,” Meier told the newspaper.

The recognition from the White House included a picture of the STAND Coalition at Newton High School with a message from the First Lady that said, in part, “Embracing a substance-free life isn’t just healthy, it is laying the foundation for a brighter future for all.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita mourns sudden death of Northwest HS wrestling coach

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Northwest wrestling coach Eric Prichard died Tuesday, leaving area teachers, coaches, and athletes stunned and mourning.

FactFinder12

McPherson community rallies to help stranger get a home

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Alex Flippin
In August, Factfinder 12 visited with Gary Quint. He was losing his home after the owner of the mobile home park where he lived failed to renew his license, and the City of McPherson ordered everyone living in the small community to get out. Many didn’t know what they were going to do, but a lot of people saw the story when it aired on Eyewitness News and banned together to help the story have a happy ending.

News

Local artist shows love for hospitalized wife with drawings on Newton Medical Center window

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Grant DeMars
In Newton, one local artist spent two weeks visiting his wife from outside of Newton Medical Center as she recovers from a stroke.

Kansas Proud

Photo of Kansas baby inside Walmart goes viral on Twitter

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
|
By Ruby Munguia
As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. But the photo of a baby inside a north Wichita Walmart is worth one million favorites.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Ceremony in Wichita welcomes 10 new U.S. citizens

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The League of Women Voters attended Tuesday’s ceremony, there to accept voter registration cards from any of the new citizens.

Kansas Proud

Wichita State professors working to document history of Latinos in Wichita

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
That’s why two Wichita State Professors, Enrique Navarro and Jay Price, are doing what they can to help document the history and contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the city of Wichita.

News

Biker group donates funds, food to Victory in the Valley

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
This year, they raised nearly $9,000, and a literal van full of donated food for Victory in the Valley's pantry.

News

KANSAS PROUD: Bennington boy prevents house fire

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The actions Clayton Shamburg took next prevented the home from catching on fire.

Kansas Proud

Time running out to enjoy flower display on Douglas this year

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
As another summer comes to a close and another fall begins, time is running out to check out a Wichita attraction many may not even know about.

News

Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta boasts state’s largest pumpkin

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The Applejack Pumpkin Patch near Augusta is home to the largest pumpkin grown in Kansas this year.