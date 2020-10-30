FLOTUS gives shoutout to student group from Newton

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday gave a shoutout on Twitter to a group of high school students in Harvey County. The group getting the recognition is the STAND Coalition at Newton High School. STAND is a youth leadership program in Harvey County that focuses on preventing substance abuse and encourages positive choices.

“STAND offers high school students from all backgrounds the opportunity to be active participants in their communities and schools to create positive change,” the organization explains on its website. “Youth gain valuable leadership skills, are empowered to design service projects that meet a community need, network with community leaders, and carry out peer to peer prevention/education messages as well as positive social norms campaigns. Each leader involved with STAND becomes a positive social influence by promoting healthy decision making, connection, and trust among their peer groups, creating a positive culture.”

Six STAND teams in the area include five in Harvey County: Hesston, Halstead, Burrton, Sedgwick and Newton, plus Peabody, in Marion County.

Benjamin Meier leads STAND and is a youth leadership program manager at Mirror, Inc, a nonprofit substance abuse prevention and treatment program. He told Harvey County Now that despite COVID-19, some of the STAND local chapters have doubled in size.

“A lot of what we’re doing is bringing some fun back to the weirdness of this year and giving positive messages and focusing on mental health,” Meier told the newspaper.

The recognition from the White House included a picture of the STAND Coalition at Newton High School with a message from the First Lady that said, in part, “Embracing a substance-free life isn’t just healthy, it is laying the foundation for a brighter future for all.”

