Advertisement

Former Wichita nurse pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment

(KMVT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichita nurse pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment of a dependent adult, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance Thursday.

The former nurse, Melissa Seiber, committed the crimes between June 2018 and Nov. 2019 when she worked at three nursing home facilities in Wichita on three separate occasions.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

License plate racial slur concerns lead to recall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Star reports that he explained in an email that the “plate combination, if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

Animals

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween costumes & displays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Halloween is on a Saturday. Despite the pandemic, people are finding creative ways to celebrate safely. Show us how you’re celebrating.

News

1 dead after reports of a shooting near Keeper of the Plains

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Wichita Police identify man killed in Friday morning shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
One person is dead after reports of a shooting at the Villa del Mar apartments near the Keeper of the Plains.

Latest News

News

Valley Center High School moving all students to remote learning, football season over due to COVID-19 spike

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Wichita start-up launching to provide ample supply of face masks

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Norton nursing home to lose federal funding over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nursing home where every resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rural Kansas county with the state’s highest infection rate has been warned that federal officials are moving to remove it from the Medicare program, putting its funding at risk.

News

Wichita start-up launching to provide ample supply of face masks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
American Mask Alliance said its machine can produce about 100 masks a minute, and the initial goal for American Mask Alliance is to produce between one or two million masks a month.

News

Lt. Governor travels to rural counties as part of #MaskUpTourKS

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Disappointed with end of season, shaken by tragedy, Wichita youth football team looks to move forward

Updated: 17 hours ago