Former Wichita nurse pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichita nurse pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment of a dependent adult, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance Thursday.

The former nurse, Melissa Seiber, committed the crimes between June 2018 and Nov. 2019 when she worked at three nursing home facilities in Wichita on three separate occasions.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

