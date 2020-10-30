Advertisement

Halloween warmth; cooler Sunday

A cold front on Saturday will cool things down to finish the weekend
Nothing scary about this years Halloween forecast
Nothing scary about this years Halloween forecast(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says there is nothing scary about the weather for the upcoming Halloween holiday. Gusty winds and mild weather will prevail, but a cold front is on the way.

Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and much of the state will see highs in the 60s to near 70. The cold front has no chance of producing any rain, but it will turn the winds to the north during the day. Expect gusts up near 30 mph.

Mainly clear skies expected for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will remain sunny to finish off the weekend.

Next week looks much warmer with several days expected to have highs in the 70s. There’s not much hope for rain through the first 8 or 9 days of the new month.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear; a bit breezy. S 10-20. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. S/SW 15-30; gusty. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and chilly. N 10-20. Low: 38.

Sun: High: 59 Sunny.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 34 Sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 45 Sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 50 Sunny.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Feeling like fall Friday with near normal temperatures

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says for the first time this week, Doppler radar is void of rain, sleet, and snow.

Forecast

Warming up into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A Halloween cold front may deliver a chill by Sunday

Forecast

Rainy start to the day, but skies clear by late morning, afternoon

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is on the way out and better weather is on the way in.

Forecast

Rain departs from Kansas Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Warmer and drier weather returns to finish off the week.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures trending up with rain Wednesday morning

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says right now is the calm before the next storm.

Forecast

Rain chances increase for some Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Good chances for rain across the southern half of Kansas Wednesday

Forecast

Record cold to start the day, but warmer weather is on the way

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Another messy morning for Kansas

Forecast

More winter weather for some

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Sleet could impact south central and southeast Kansas.

Weather

First Snow in Kansas 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Viewer photos of the first winter storm for Kansas, October 26, 2020

Forecast

Storm Team 12 Weather Alert: Snow, sleet and tricky travel for Kansas

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The first winter storm of the season bears down on Kansas.