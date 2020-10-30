Halloween warmth; cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says there is nothing scary about the weather for the upcoming Halloween holiday. Gusty winds and mild weather will prevail, but a cold front is on the way.

Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and much of the state will see highs in the 60s to near 70. The cold front has no chance of producing any rain, but it will turn the winds to the north during the day. Expect gusts up near 30 mph.

Mainly clear skies expected for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will remain sunny to finish off the weekend.

Next week looks much warmer with several days expected to have highs in the 70s. There’s not much hope for rain through the first 8 or 9 days of the new month.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear; a bit breezy. S 10-20. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. S/SW 15-30; gusty. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and chilly. N 10-20. Low: 38.

Sun: High: 59 Sunny.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 34 Sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 45 Sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 50 Sunny.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

