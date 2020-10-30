Lt. Governor travels to rural counties as part of #MaskUpTourKS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Earlier this week, Eyewitness News reported a study from the University of Kansas showed counties in Kansas with mask mandates saw a 50% reduction in the spread of Covid-19.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kansas, and even more so in rural counties, Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers started a mask-up tour. He traveled to four counties in Kansas earlier this week without mask mandates to

We’re headed out on the road for #MaskUpTourKS! Today we’ll be visiting Phillips, Norton, Decatur, and Thomas counties to encourage residents to wear masks, and for counties to adopt mask ordinances. It’s the best way we can fight the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/mdRE2bWqNp — Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers (@LtGovRogers) October 27, 2020

communicate the importance of masks.

“What we’re really asking people to do… it’s not a mandate. What we’re saying is that we need to do this to stop the spread of the virus," Lt. Governor Rogers said. "It really is a paradigm shift that it’s from you know, forcing me to do something to I’m doing this because I care about my neighbors.”

He chose Phillips, Norton, Thomas and Decatur counties because they are seeing some of the highest rates of Covid-19 cases.

One of these counties, the highest in the nation.

“Norton County of course had a huge outbreak. It actually has a higher percentage of Covid related cases than even what New York had at their highest point," He said.

Lt. Rogers explained if counties continue on the path they’re on, people’s lives will be at risk.

“We’re at a very important period of time right now where if it goes any higher… many of our local doctors are going to have to decide who gets treatment and who doesn’t," Lt. Governor Rogers said. “That’s not right.”

One nurse at the Decatur Health Department said her community is already having to send patients out of state.

“There’s a lot of hospitals that just don’t have the room for them. We had to ship a lady five hours away up to Lincoln Nebraska yesterday. So it is a concern," Stacey Hileman, LPN at Decatur Health Department said.

She said on October 5th, Decatur had 28 total positive cases. Now, they have 105.

“I’m trying to keep up with Covid and do immunizations and it’s hard… it’s really hard," She said.

Hileman is one of just two nurses at the Decatur Health Department trying to take care of an entire community.

She and Lt. Governor Rogers encourage people to wear masks, quarantine when it’s time to quarantine so we can all get through this tough time.

