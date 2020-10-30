Norton nursing home to lose federal funding over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - A nursing home where every resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rural Kansas county with the state’s highest infection rate has been warned that federal officials are moving to remove it from the Medicare program, putting its funding at risk.

The lack of masks among workers at the Andbe Home in Norton was cited this week in a scathing Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report. The agency said the facility faces $14,860 in fines and that it will lose Medicare funding effective Nov. 18. Sixty-one residents of the home and about three dozen staff members have been infected, and 12 have died.

