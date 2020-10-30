Advertisement

Norton nursing home to lose federal funding over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Andbe Homes in Norton County is a COVID-19 outbreak site. All 62 residents tested positive for the virus. Ten died and one remains hospitalized.
Andbe Homes in Norton County is a COVID-19 outbreak site. All 62 residents tested positive for the virus. Ten died and one remains hospitalized.(CBS)
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - A nursing home where every resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rural Kansas county with the state’s highest infection rate has been warned that federal officials are moving to remove it from the Medicare program, putting its funding at risk.

The lack of masks among workers at the Andbe Home in Norton was cited this week in a scathing Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report. The agency said the facility faces $14,860 in fines and that it will lose Medicare funding effective Nov. 18. Sixty-one residents of the home and about three dozen staff members have been infected, and 12 have died.

