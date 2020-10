TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas' percent positive rate for COVID-19 is now over 9% as the state adds 3,136 new cases since Wednesday.

The state also reported 22 new deaths and 80 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Out of 642,782 people tested, 557,601 test have come back negative from private and KDHE labs.

