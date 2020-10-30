Second Hutchinson CF inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second time in less than a week, an inmate from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died after testing positive for COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Corrections said this inmate tested positive for the virus on Oct. 16 and was hospitalized three days later.

The 50-year-old inmate was serving a 195-month (16-year, 3-month) sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy. He’d been in prison since September 2015. The Kansas Department of Corrections said this is the eighth COVID-related death of a Kansas inmate.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.