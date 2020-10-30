Advertisement

Second Hutchinson CF inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second time in less than a week, an inmate from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died after testing positive for COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Corrections said this inmate tested positive for the virus on Oct. 16 and was hospitalized three days later.

The 50-year-old inmate was serving a 195-month (16-year, 3-month) sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy. He’d been in prison since September 2015. The Kansas Department of Corrections said this is the eighth COVID-related death of a Kansas inmate.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.

Coronavirus

Percent positive rate for COVID-19 now over 9% in Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The state also reported 22 new deaths and 80 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parisians — along with the rest of this nation of 67 million — were confined to their homes as of Friday, for the second time in seven months, under a presidential decree ratified by Parliament.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County identities 2 clusters at Reflection Living facilities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The county said that all residents have been tested and all staff are currently being tested.

National

France starts 4-week lockdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country will begin a four-week national lockdown starting Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases break record while star quarterback tests positive

News

Norton nursing home to lose federal funding over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nursing home where every resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rural Kansas county with the state’s highest infection rate has been warned that federal officials are moving to remove it from the Medicare program, putting its funding at risk.

News

WATCH LIVE: Wichita school board holds emergency meeting regarding local spike in COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Local hospitals are nearing capacity and the spike led the school board for Kansas' biggest district to plan a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 30).