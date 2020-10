WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified two clusters at Reflection Living facilities.

Pearl House at 625 S. Maize and Hidden Lake at 550 S. Circle Lake Road have a total of 14 cases – two staff and 12 residents.

The county said that all residents have been tested and all staff are currently being tested.

