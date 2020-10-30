Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for KC man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Charles A. Mata.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Charles A. Mata.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kansas City man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Friday afternoon the Kansas City Police Department requested it to issue a statewide Silver Alert for Charles W. Mata, 81.

According to the KBI, Mata’s whereabouts are unknown and they need the public’s help to locate him.

The Kansas City Police Department said Mata is missing from his home in the 4900 block of Silver Ave., in Kansas City. It said Mata was seen driving a dark blue, four-door 2008 Mazda 3 with Kansas tag 748-AQD.

KCPD said Mata is an 81-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. It said he has brown eyes, grey hair and glasses. It said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with green trim and his glasses.

According to KCPD, Mata has early onset dementia and was last seen in Lenexa at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. It said he may have traveled near I-35 and Johnson Dr. in Merriam.

If you see Mata or his vehicle, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Wichita nurse pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

News

License plate racial slur concerns lead to recall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Star reports that he explained in an email that the “plate combination, if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

Animals

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween costumes & displays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Halloween is on a Saturday. Despite the pandemic, people are finding creative ways to celebrate safely. Show us how you’re celebrating.

News

1 dead after reports of a shooting near Keeper of the Plains

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Wichita Police identify man killed in Friday morning shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
One person is dead after reports of a shooting at the Villa del Mar apartments near the Keeper of the Plains.

Latest News

News

Valley Center High School moving all students to remote learning, football season over due to COVID-19 spike

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Wichita start-up launching to provide ample supply of face masks

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Norton nursing home to lose federal funding over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nursing home where every resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rural Kansas county with the state’s highest infection rate has been warned that federal officials are moving to remove it from the Medicare program, putting its funding at risk.

News

Wichita start-up launching to provide ample supply of face masks

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
American Mask Alliance said its machine can produce about 100 masks a minute, and the initial goal for American Mask Alliance is to produce between one or two million masks a month.

News

Lt. Governor travels to rural counties as part of #MaskUpTourKS

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Disappointed with end of season, shaken by tragedy, Wichita youth football team looks to move forward

Updated: 22 hours ago