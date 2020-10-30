Statewide Silver Alert issued for KC man

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kansas City man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Friday afternoon the Kansas City Police Department requested it to issue a statewide Silver Alert for Charles W. Mata, 81.

According to the KBI, Mata’s whereabouts are unknown and they need the public’s help to locate him.

The Kansas City Police Department said Mata is missing from his home in the 4900 block of Silver Ave., in Kansas City. It said Mata was seen driving a dark blue, four-door 2008 Mazda 3 with Kansas tag 748-AQD.

KCPD said Mata is an 81-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. It said he has brown eyes, grey hair and glasses. It said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with green trim and his glasses.

According to KCPD, Mata has early onset dementia and was last seen in Lenexa at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. It said he may have traveled near I-35 and Johnson Dr. in Merriam.

If you see Mata or his vehicle, call 911 immediately.

