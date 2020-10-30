Advertisement

Wichita police investigating possible sexual assault from August

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a possible sexual assault reported to have happened Aug. 10 at a northeast Wichita hotel. Police said investigators need more information to corroborate what was reported to have happened at Towne Place Suites, in the 9400 block of East 29th Street North,

Police said WPD sexual-assault investigators received information of a video being shared on Snapchat by students at UCLA (the University of California, Los Angeles). Police said the video “included two females engaging in sexual acts with several males.”

“The individuals were in town for a baseball tournament and the males involved may or may not have violated Kansas criminal statutes,” Wichita police said. “The incident was not reported to be associated with the tournament or facilities and was reported to have occurred after the completion of the tournament. UCLA police have been assisting with the investigation.”

Wichita police did not identify the baseball tournament referenced in the investigation. From Aug. 3-10, the city did host the 86th Annual NBC World Series, which annually draws collegiate-aged teams from across the U.S.

Wichita police ask anyone with information about the case to call WPD Detective Melissa Burns at 316-268-4512, or by email at MBurns@wichita.gov, or to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Wichita nurse pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

News

License plate racial slur concerns lead to recall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Star reports that he explained in an email that the “plate combination, if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

Animals

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween costumes & displays

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Halloween is on a Saturday. Despite the pandemic, people are finding creative ways to celebrate safely. Show us how you’re celebrating.

News

1 dead after reports of a shooting near Keeper of the Plains

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wichita Police identify man killed in Friday morning shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
One person is dead after reports of a shooting at the Villa del Mar apartments near the Keeper of the Plains.

News

Valley Center High School moving all students to remote learning, football season over due to COVID-19 spike

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Wichita start-up launching to provide ample supply of face masks

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Norton nursing home to lose federal funding over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nursing home where every resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rural Kansas county with the state’s highest infection rate has been warned that federal officials are moving to remove it from the Medicare program, putting its funding at risk.

News

Wichita start-up launching to provide ample supply of face masks

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
American Mask Alliance said its machine can produce about 100 masks a minute, and the initial goal for American Mask Alliance is to produce between one or two million masks a month.

News

Lt. Governor travels to rural counties as part of #MaskUpTourKS

Updated: 22 hours ago