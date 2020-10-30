Wichita police investigating possible sexual assault from August

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a possible sexual assault reported to have happened Aug. 10 at a northeast Wichita hotel. Police said investigators need more information to corroborate what was reported to have happened at Towne Place Suites, in the 9400 block of East 29th Street North,

Police said WPD sexual-assault investigators received information of a video being shared on Snapchat by students at UCLA (the University of California, Los Angeles). Police said the video “included two females engaging in sexual acts with several males.”

“The individuals were in town for a baseball tournament and the males involved may or may not have violated Kansas criminal statutes,” Wichita police said. “The incident was not reported to be associated with the tournament or facilities and was reported to have occurred after the completion of the tournament. UCLA police have been assisting with the investigation.”

Wichita police did not identify the baseball tournament referenced in the investigation. From Aug. 3-10, the city did host the 86th Annual NBC World Series, which annually draws collegiate-aged teams from across the U.S.

Wichita police ask anyone with information about the case to call WPD Detective Melissa Burns at 316-268-4512, or by email at MBurns@wichita.gov, or to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

