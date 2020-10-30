Wichita start-up launching to provide ample supply of face masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those blue and white disposable face masks have become an inescapable part of life.

With the count of new COVID-19 cases setting records almost daily, medical professionals urge the continued use of face masks to slow down the virus’s spread.

That has a new company in Wichita seeking to provide an ample supply of those masks.

“Everybody at American Mask Alliance, we have friends, we have family that are medical professionals, educators, students, some of those that are most at risk for the Coronavirus in general,” said Mike Curran, an investor in American Mask Alliance. “We’ve been very reliant on other counties to provide this PPE to keep our families and communities safe. We asked ourselves, why not Wichita. Why are we relying on someone else to do this? There’s a great need in our community, in our country and throughout the world for these types of products.”

In a spacious warehouse in southeast Wichita sits a machine that was just an idea this summer.

“It’s very novel to me; this is really more the automation side of engineering than aircraft,” Frank Valdivia said, an American Mask Alliance investor. “Having been in the aerospace industry, I’m used to projects that last six, ten years before you get to see the final product, and here, we’re able to get everything up and running in less than a couple of months. To see something working very quickly is very gratifying.”

The goal of the start-up American Mask Alliance is to bring large-scale mass production of face masks to Wichita to help meet industrial clients' needs.

The machine can produce about 100 masks a minute, and the initial goal for American Mask Alliance is to produce between one or two million masks a month.

“The machine right now consists of three pieces, independently run. The first part is actually what makes the mask itself. You can see the three types of materials creating the three layers,” said Valdivia.

“Three different materials. The most important material is the middle layer, which is a multi-layered fabric, and it gives you 99 percent bacterial safety. And the top and bottom layer for the fluid protection,” said Jatin “Jay” Talreja, an investor with American Mask Alliance.

Jatin Talreja provided Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple a tour of the site Wednesday as they officially launched.

“This just echoes the spirit of Wichita, where we are seeing the ingenuity combining with our business culture to answer the call during a time of an international pandemic. We’re going to have Kansas made PPE products here that are going to save lives and give our local economy a boost where people can now get Wichita made masks instead of masks made overseas,” said Whipple.

The team behind American Mask Alliance includes several involved with the local aerospace industry and entrepreneurs and business owners.

“We all have different backgrounds. A lot of our board and investors are from the aviation industry, and I myself I’ve been in various different industries over the course of my left. Most recently, I’ve been in sales and consulting and help to bridge that gap between the development, industrial aspect of things, and then bring that business acumen,” Michael Kucharski said, who is another of the investors with American Mask Alliance.

Pairing those backgrounds, they hope in some way to address this pandemic for their families and community.

“There’s several of us that have family and friends that are on the front line, that day to day deal with COVID. There’s some concern that they would be exposed." American Mask Alliance investor Jay Hall said, “It’s nice to have that in our back pocket that we can get that to them the masks.”

They said they want this business to help other businesses stay open and keep kids in school.

Curran said, “The further it’s gone on, I think we’ve realized that it’s not just going to go away. We all need to do our part, and we saw the opportunity. We can maybe do more than just our part. Maybe we could do more for our community, and maybe we could provide that spark to bring this pandemic maybe just a little bit close to an end.”

Even though this business is just starting, they already have plans for what’s next.

“There’s ups and downs. Things that go wrong. The machines, like aerospace, you run into hurdles that you deal with, and it’s a bit of a rollercoaster, but we’ve finally got the machine up and running.” Hall said, “We’re looking a lot better now; we’re excited about getting out there and selling masks.”

“Plan is to order three more machines like this, with the hope of a fully automated line," said Talreja.

“Obviously bring in enough equipment and material for us to be impactful in Wichita and Kansas, in the midwest, but nationally. We want to make that difference,” said Kucharski.

Part of the plans includes hiring 30 to 50 people in the next few years.

“It takes quite a bit of work to keep an eye on it to make sure the quality is being maintained. No defects as it goes down the production line,” said Valdivia.

Telreja said, “The idea is for every machine line, there is going to be about four to five people that are going to be overseeing different sections.”

American Mask Alliance also said they’re trying to make the masks at a lower price point, around 12 cents, compared to those coming from China, which ranges between 14 and 18 cents.

“Taking this pandemic head-on and being able to help our communities be prepared and maybe we can help our kids get back to school and get life back to normal," said Kucharski.

American Mask Alliance will also supply other Personal Protective Equipment and sanitizing products.

They are looking to get FDA certification for their masks in the next few weeks.

