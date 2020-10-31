Advertisement

4You: Man rides bike coast-to-coast for good cause, local pets get into Halloween spirit

Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Bruce Van Bebber, of Wichita, completed a cross-country trip on his bicycle to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and for Parkinson’s Disease. He started the ride in September and covered nearly 2,900 miles in 44 days before returning to Wichita this week.

Betty Smarsh, a radiation therapist at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita recently celebrated 50 years of service. Thursday, the Via Christi Cancer Center team threw a surprise recognition party in celebration of her milestone.

Halloween coming up Saturday means a lot of people (and pets) are dressing up. The Canine Journal reports that 18 percent of pet owners plan to dress up their pets for Halloween.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4You: Feel-good stories for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

FACT CHECK: Ad questions U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier's voting record on child-safety issues

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Dole VA explains COVID 19 precautions after employees test positive

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Popular Kansas butcher calls it a career

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Social media post of unlikely friendship goes viral

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Burglary adds to frustration for Wichita business already struggling due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Former Wichita nurse pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, mistreatment

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

News

License plate racial slur concerns lead to recall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Star reports that he explained in an email that the “plate combination, if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

Animals

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween costumes & displays

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Halloween is on a Saturday. Despite the pandemic, people are finding creative ways to celebrate safely. Show us how you’re celebrating.

News

1 dead after reports of a shooting near Keeper of the Plains

Updated: 14 hours ago