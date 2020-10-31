4You: Man rides bike coast-to-coast for good cause, local pets get into Halloween spirit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Bruce Van Bebber, of Wichita, completed a cross-country trip on his bicycle to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and for Parkinson’s Disease. He started the ride in September and covered nearly 2,900 miles in 44 days before returning to Wichita this week.

Betty Smarsh, a radiation therapist at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita recently celebrated 50 years of service. Thursday, the Via Christi Cancer Center team threw a surprise recognition party in celebration of her milestone.

Halloween coming up Saturday means a lot of people (and pets) are dressing up. The Canine Journal reports that 18 percent of pet owners plan to dress up their pets for Halloween.

