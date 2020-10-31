Beautiful but breezy Halloween Forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny and warm with just a few high clouds in the forecast, however the wind will be gusty from the south. Wind gusts 30-40 mph possible through the afternoon. The fire danger across parts of central and northern Kansas will be “very high”. A cold front moves through later this afternoon and evening, shifting the winds around to the north tonight. This cold front will come through dry. Cooler weather moves in tonight and Sunday as high pressure settles over the region. Highs today in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 20s and 30s by Sunday morning. Sunny with highs in the 50s on Sunday afternoon- less wind too.

Dry weather will persist with temperatures climbing back above normal for early November. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through next weekend. Rain chances are “nil” through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. SW 15-25; gusty. High: 71.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. N 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. N 5-15; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and chilly. S 5-10. Low: 34.

Mon: High: 68 Sunny.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 43 Sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 47 Sunny.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

