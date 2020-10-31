Burglary adds to frustration for Wichita business already struggling due to pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A break-in at a Wichita business comes at a time when the owner says she’s already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The break-in was discovered Friday morning at the Health Connection in the 3100 block of North Rock Road.

The thief/thieves who did it pried open the back door to the health store that sells CBD products, shut off the security cameras, and then stole the hard drive that stores the footage. Whoever broke into the store ransacked the business.

Store owner Natalie Greenlee said it’s a hard hit for a business that’s already had a tough year.

“You know, we’re a small business. We’re locally owned and operated. It’s already been a very hard time for us this year with the pandemic, and no one wants to be robbed, let alone not have any way to find those people,” Greenlee said.

She said the thief/thieves stole about $3,000 worth of merchandise. Anyone with information on what happened at the northeast Wichita Health Connections store before the sun came up Friday morning should call Wichita police.

