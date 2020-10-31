Advertisement

Cold front to bring cooler temps Sunday

A cold front will move through the state Saturday evening, bringing some cooler temps into the state on Sunday.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move through the state Saturday evening, bringing some cooler temps into the state on Sunday.

Tonight, the sky will stay clear and lows will drop into the 20s and 30s. It will be breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph overnight.

Sunday, sunshine will stick around but we’ll get a little cooler. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s... about 10 degrees cooler than normal. The wind will be in from the north, around 5-15 mph.

Sunshine will stick around for the entire workweek without a chance for rain. Highs will warm back into the mid-60s on Monday and the upper 60s for Election Day. Highs will reach the low 70s by Thursday and they’ll stay that way through the rest of the workweek.

Our next chance for rain won’t arrive until the start of the next workweek, so 9 days from now. We’ll keep you updated on the timing as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 36.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15; gusty. High: 65.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 40 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and windy.

