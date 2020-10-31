Impact Cares helps clean Wichita-area mobile home park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A nationwide outreach program made it to the Wichita area Saturday afternoon as they worked to help as many Wichitans in need as they could.

The volunteer group, Impact Cares, made its way to Mobile Manor Estates to help several neighbors, from tasks like painting houses, patching roofs, to building decks.

Volunteers said this is one of several stops they are making to lend a hand as people across the country nominate people who are in need of help.

“They tell us of a neighbor who could use some help, and we go and we meet them or we get to know them a little bit, and see what they could use help with,” Tory Wilson,a volunteer, said.

“Everything is done for charity, so, and I think that’s really sweet,” Pearl Gosnell said. “I never thought I’d be the lucky one.”

After their assistance in Wichita, the volunteers will be headed to Shawnee, Okla. To bring some much needed assistance to those struggling there.

If you would like to volunteer, or nominate someone to get assistance from Impact Cares, you can go on their website at impactmhcares.com.

