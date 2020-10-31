Popular Kansas butcher calls it a career

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 43 years of cutting meat, Friday, (Oct. 30, 2020) was the final day of Bob Jantz’s career. The popular Kansas butcher spent 37 of those years at Dales’s Supermarket in Hillsboro. That’s where he put in his final hours as he now looks forward to retirement.

On his final day, Jantz proudly said that he didn’t have a single stitch from a knife cut or a saw blade.

“So I’m glad about that,” he said with a smile.

On his last day, he was reminded about the impact he’s had on people, going beyond the job he worked for more than four decades.

A feature story in the Hillsboro Star-Journal from March 2019 said Jantz got his first meat-cutting experience by hanging around his father who worked as a meat cutter at Al and Dan’s in Marion.

He cited his enjoyment visiting with customers as one perk that kept him in the same business for decades.

After 43 years in the business, Hillsboro's Bob Jantz is ready for retirement. (KWCH)

"You don’t realize how many lives you’ve touched, just in every-day living, and that’s amazing. “(I) didn’t know I had that many friends,” Jantz said.

