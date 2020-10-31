Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell won’t accept second term if re-elected

Michael O'Donnell
Michael O'Donnell(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 31, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement on his Facebook page, Michael O’Donnell said he would not accept his second term as Sedgwick County Commissioner if he is re-elected.

“After much prayer and consideration I’ve realized my candidacy is too much of a distraction,” O’Donnell said.

According to O’Donnell, this will allow Republican precinct committee members to select his replacement if he is re-elected.

O’Donnell has been caught up in controversy recently about his role in a false political attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple during last year’s mayoral election.

After much prayer and consideration I’ve realized my candidacy is too much of a distraction and have arrived at the...

Posted by Michael O'Donnell II on Saturday, October 31, 2020

