Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell won’t accept second term if re-elected

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement on his Facebook page, Michael O’Donnell said he would not accept his second term as Sedgwick County Commissioner if he is re-elected.

“After much prayer and consideration I’ve realized my candidacy is too much of a distraction,” O’Donnell said.

According to O’Donnell, this will allow Republican precinct committee members to select his replacement if he is re-elected.

O’Donnell has been caught up in controversy recently about his role in a false political attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple during last year’s mayoral election.

