Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell won’t accept second term if re-elected
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement on his Facebook page, Michael O’Donnell said he would not accept his second term as Sedgwick County Commissioner if he is re-elected.
“After much prayer and consideration I’ve realized my candidacy is too much of a distraction,” O’Donnell said.
According to O’Donnell, this will allow Republican precinct committee members to select his replacement if he is re-elected.
O’Donnell has been caught up in controversy recently about his role in a false political attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple during last year’s mayoral election.
