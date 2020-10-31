Volunteers help clean West High neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers helped clean up the neighborhood around West High Saturday morning.

About 100 volunteers went through the neighborhood, picking up old household goods, tree and yard waste.

Volunteers said they just wanted to give back to their local community.

We’re letting the neighborhood know that we’re not just here for academics for your children, but we’re really here for the community in all aspects," Peggy Warren said

Volunteers couldn’t estimate how much trash was picked up along the way, but, they said hope they left a positive impact on the West High neighborhood.

