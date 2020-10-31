Winfield woman’s story of unlikely friendship touches many, goes viral

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An unlikely friendship formed between Winfield hairdresser Katie Sawyer and a 70-something man described as “grumpy.” Sawyer calls him “Pete.” Sawyer shared her story on Facebook in post that went viral with nearly 40,000 likes and shares.

“(I’m) getting teary-eyed. Man, I just really cared about that old, grumpy man,” Sawyer said.

The friendship started when Sawyer worked at a liquor store in Winfield. Every other day, she said, a grump “Pete” would drive up. After years of not giving her the time of day, “Pete” finally talked to Sawyer.

“I would open the window, and just be like, ‘hello, sunshine,’” Sawyer said.

She said “Pete” had iceburg-blue eyes that reminded her of her dad. One day, those eyes lit up.

“...And he says, ‘Good morning, butthole,” Sawyer said. “And he was like, ‘Oh my God. I sware I meant to say beautiful.’ And so, even when he was trying to be sweet, he was just the worst.”

From that point “Pete” broke through with words to Sawyer, the two would have conversations every other day for four years. That continued beyond the liquor store. “Pete” even let Sawyer cut his hair. He would also bring her small gifts that reminded him of her.

On the last day that Sawyer got to speak with “Pete” before his death, the man known for being grumpy called her “sweetheart.” Sawyer said she believes "Pete knew it was his time.

“That’s when I looked at him. And you know, when you see people all the time, you don’t really look at them, but I really looked at him and I just deadpanned and said, ‘I prefer “butthole," and he kind of chuckled to himself, and I just walked out, and that was the last time I saw him," Sawyer said.

She attended “Pete’s” funeral where family members told her that he often talked about her.

“And it him me so hard that I wasn’t just some random person,” she said.

Through tears, Sawyer said “Pete” is an example of why you should be kind to everyone you meet."

