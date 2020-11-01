Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Baby, teen taken from KCK home

Aracely Arambula (right) and Bellanice Diaz (left) were forcibly taken from their KCK home Sunday morning.
Aracely Arambula (right) and Bellanice Diaz (left) were forcibly taken from their KCK home Sunday morning.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A two-week old and 16-year-old were forcibly taken from their home in Kansas City, Kansas Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Aracely Arambula, 16, and Bellanice Diaz, were forcibly taken from their residence in the 1100 block of Greeley Ave. in KCK by Jacob and Julian Diaz. The KBI also said that according to another person in the residence that Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger. They were last seen headed westbound on Greeley Avenue at 5 a.m.

Aracely is described as a Hispanic 5′ 4″ 120 lbs female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, checkered pajama pants and was barefoot.

Bellanice was last seen wearing a pink onesie and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jacob Diaz is a 21-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes and is 5′9″ and weighs 135 lbs.

Julian Diaz is a 23-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes and is 5′6″ and weighs 140 lbs.

The suspect vehicle is a red 2012 Honda Odyssey with license tag number AR299 and a “In God we Trust” tag.

If you see Bellanice, Aracely, or the suspect vehicle, call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000 immediately.

