Cooler today, dry and warmer this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cooler weather across Kansas today in the wake of a cold front that moved through last night. After a chilly start, sunshine and light winds today will make it a perfect fall day. Highs will reach the 50s to near 60. Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s. The weather pattern this week looks quiet with a warming trend starting Monday.

Dry weather will persist through next week with highs in the 70s. The weather pattern looks to shift towards the end of next weekend, with more active weather headed our way for the second week of November, expect more clouds and wind and maybe some moisture too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 57.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 36.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-15; gusty. High: 68.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 42.

Tue: High: 73 Sunny and a bit breezy.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 53 Partly cloudy and windy.

