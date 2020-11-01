Local family gets creative to make trick-or-treating safer

EASTBOROUGH, Kan. (KWCH) - On a normal Halloween night, many would likely be out trick or treating in the evening.

While Halloween hotspots, like College Hill, have decided against trick or treating because of the pandemic, some Wichitans have made some changes to make it safer.

For one family, Halloween started early this year.

“We’ve always kind of loved Halloween here,” Mike Russell said. “We started a little early, I don’t know how much the neighborhood loved it.”

The Russell family decorated their home in Eastborough mid-September.

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Sedgwick County, they were unsure of what the holiday would like.

“Up until a few days ago we weren’t sure what we were going to do.”

The CDC said even traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity – which is why Russell created a candy chute so kids can still trick-or-treat while socially distanced.

“We have four young children we want to keep safe, but we also want to have fun and we want the spirit of Halloween to live on for everybody.”

While their decorations bring the tricks, the chute brings the treats.

The CDC said indoor Halloween parties, haunted houses, and even trunk or treat events are all high risk activities.

