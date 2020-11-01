Advertisement

Local family gets creative to make trick-or-treating safer

By Grant DeMars
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTBOROUGH, Kan. (KWCH) - On a normal Halloween night, many would likely be out trick or treating in the evening.

While Halloween hotspots, like College Hill, have decided against trick or treating because of the pandemic, some Wichitans have made some changes to make it safer.

For one family, Halloween started early this year.

“We’ve always kind of loved Halloween here,” Mike Russell said. “We started a little early, I don’t know how much the neighborhood loved it.”

The Russell family decorated their home in Eastborough mid-September.

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Sedgwick County, they were unsure of what the holiday would like.

“Up until a few days ago we weren’t sure what we were going to do.”

The CDC said even traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity – which is why Russell created a candy chute so kids can still trick-or-treat while socially distanced.

“We have four young children we want to keep safe, but we also want to have fun and we want the spirit of Halloween to live on for everybody.”

While their decorations bring the tricks, the chute brings the treats.

The CDC said indoor Halloween parties, haunted houses, and even trunk or treat events are all high risk activities.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local family gets creative to make trick-or-treating safer

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

O'Donnell says he will resign seat if he wins re-election

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Impact Cares helps clean Wichita-area mobile home park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
A nationwide outreach program made it to the Wichita area Saturday afternoon.

News

Impact Cares helps clean Wichita-area mobile home park

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Volunteers help clean West High neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
About 100 volunteers went through the neighborhood, picking up old household goods, tree and yard waste.

News

Volunteers clean West High neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

Cold front to bring cooler temps Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Saturday evening, bringing some cooler temps into the state on Sunday.

News

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell won’t accept second term if re-elected

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron and Ellen Terhune
According to O’Donnell, this will allow Republican precinct committee members to select his replacement if he is re-elected.

News

USD 259 Board of Education votes in favor of blended, on-site learning for 6th through 12th-grade students

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

News

4You: Feel-good stories for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT