Mahomes throws 5 TD passes as Chiefs romp past Jets, 35-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns, the Kansas City defense shut down Sam Darnold and the inept Jets offense and the Chiefs romped to a 35-9 victory over winless New York.

Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Travis Kelce had 109 yards and another score, and Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson also reached the end zone for the Chiefs.

The win was Andy Reid’s 229th and put him in a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for the fifth most in NFL history. The Jets managed just 221 yards total offense in falling to 0-8 for the first time since 1996.

