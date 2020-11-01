Advertisement

Mild workweek ahead

Sunshine will stick around through the workweek with mild temps.
Sunshine will stick around through the workweek with mild temps.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around through the workweek with mild temps.

Tonight, with a clear to a mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the 30s across the state, making for a chilly start to your Monday. By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will have a sunny sky for the start of the week.

Highs on Tuesday will warm into the low to mid-70s for Election Day. We’ll have a sunny sky and a breeze, with gusts around 25-30 mph.

We’ll stay sunny to mostly sunny through the rest of the week with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s through Friday. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 60s for the weekend.

Our next system will approach from the west by the time the next weekend starts to wrap up. This will bring a few showers into Kansas on Sunday, lingering into Monday. Highs will get much cooler behind this next system by the next Tuesday. Because this system is still about 7-8 days away, the timing and impacts are still on a low confidence level, but we’ll keep you updated as the week progresses.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 43.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 73.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 52 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and windy.

