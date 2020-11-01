Advertisement

Wichita Toy Run collects toys, donations for kids in need

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In spite of the ongoing pandemic, the Wichita Toy Run held its 41st annual event Sunday.

The annual motorcycle parade started at 1 p.m. and made its way to Hartman Arena.

The Wichita Toy Run collects toys, monetary donations and food and donates all of it to organizations serving local communities.

Longtime participants of the event said the toy run is aimed completely at giving kids in need a happy Christmas and also said they enjoy taking part in it every year.

“A lot of families have been out of work, a lot of kids are gonna do without this year, so as a group, and as a whole, the community needs to step up. If you can, you should help,” David Wilson said.

“It’s just something to grow old with and have memories. One of these days, we probably won’t be riding on two wheels, and we can look back at 30 or 40 years of having fun,” Mike Belluomo said.

All proceeds from the toy run go to the Salvation Army, the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, and the Kansas Food Bank.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita Toy Run collects toys, donations for kids in need

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Forecast

Mild workweek ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Sunshine will stick around through the workweek with mild temps.

News

Baby, teen found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A two-week old and 16-year-old were forcibly taken from their home in Kansas City, Kansas Sunday morning.

News

Local family gets creative to make trick-or-treating safer

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
On a normal Halloween night, many would likely be out trick or treating in the evening.

Latest News

News

Local family gets creative to make trick-or-treating safer

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

O'Donnell says he will resign seat if he wins re-election

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Impact Cares helps clean Wichita-area mobile home park

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
A nationwide outreach program made it to the Wichita area Saturday afternoon.

News

Impact Cares helps clean Wichita-area mobile home park

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT

News

Volunteers help clean West High neighborhood

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
About 100 volunteers went through the neighborhood, picking up old household goods, tree and yard waste.

News

Volunteers clean West High neighborhood

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT