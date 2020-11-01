Wichita Toy Run collects toys, donations for kids in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In spite of the ongoing pandemic, the Wichita Toy Run held its 41st annual event Sunday.

The annual motorcycle parade started at 1 p.m. and made its way to Hartman Arena.

The Wichita Toy Run collects toys, monetary donations and food and donates all of it to organizations serving local communities.

Longtime participants of the event said the toy run is aimed completely at giving kids in need a happy Christmas and also said they enjoy taking part in it every year.

“A lot of families have been out of work, a lot of kids are gonna do without this year, so as a group, and as a whole, the community needs to step up. If you can, you should help,” David Wilson said.

“It’s just something to grow old with and have memories. One of these days, we probably won’t be riding on two wheels, and we can look back at 30 or 40 years of having fun,” Mike Belluomo said.

All proceeds from the toy run go to the Salvation Army, the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, and the Kansas Food Bank.

