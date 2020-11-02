Advertisement

13-year-old Missouri boy dies of COVID-19 complications

Peyton Baumgarth
Peyton Baumgarth(GoFundMe)
By Angela Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KWCH) - A GoFundMe page has been started for a 13-year-old Missouri boy who died from complications of COVID-19.

Peyton Baumgarth died at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., on Halloween, according to the page. Peyton attended Washington Middle School. School officials tell KMOV.com he was quarantined on Oct. 26 and his last day at the school was Oct. 22.

According to the GoFundMe page, Peyton was a “wonderful young man, who always had a smile to share with you. He was so very sweet and caring and FUN (see shark photo above). He loved Christmas, video games, and enjoyed making YouTube videos, playing Pokemon GO, playing football and being with his family.”

The page says Peyton’s mother is asking that everyone wear a mask to honor his memory.

Although not yet reported on Missouri’s demographics page for COVID-19, the GoFundMe says Peyton is the youngest person in the state of Missouri to pass away from COVID-19. To date, the youngest deaths reported in that state have been five deaths between the ages of 18-24.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

Latest News

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.