13-year-old Missouri boy dies of COVID-19 complications

ST. LOUIS (KWCH) - A GoFundMe page has been started for a 13-year-old Missouri boy who died from complications of COVID-19.

Peyton Baumgarth died at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., on Halloween, according to the page. Peyton attended Washington Middle School. School officials tell KMOV.com he was quarantined on Oct. 26 and his last day at the school was Oct. 22.

According to the GoFundMe page, Peyton was a “wonderful young man, who always had a smile to share with you. He was so very sweet and caring and FUN (see shark photo above). He loved Christmas, video games, and enjoyed making YouTube videos, playing Pokemon GO, playing football and being with his family.”

The page says Peyton’s mother is asking that everyone wear a mask to honor his memory.

Although not yet reported on Missouri’s demographics page for COVID-19, the GoFundMe says Peyton is the youngest person in the state of Missouri to pass away from COVID-19. To date, the youngest deaths reported in that state have been five deaths between the ages of 18-24.

